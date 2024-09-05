Luke McCaffrey Joins Commanders' First Team; Father Ed Talks Future
One of the surprise names on the first Washington Commanders depth chart this week belonged to receiver Luke McCaffrey who was listed on the first team along with established star Terry McLaurin and offseason addition Olamide Zaccheaus.
Earning his spot on the depth chart and on the Commanders roster is an early achievement on a road McCaffrey and the Commanders hope will be just the first of many to come.
And while he’s earned his spot through his work and his play, it’s his attitude that Super Bowl-winning receiver Ed McCaffrey - who just happens to be Luke’s father - that sets him apart.
READ MORE: NFL Analyst Gives Shocking 'Bold Prediction' For Commanders' Season
“He has a passion for the game, a love for the game, and just the greatest attitude,” the elder McCaffrey told Betway.com in a recent interview. “He's constantly asking questions and trying to learn, and I'm sure he's doing that from some of their veteran receivers like Terry McLaurin.”
McLaurin has made a name for himself as a receiver who has the ability to produce despite what is usually considered subpar quarterback play.
In five NFL seasons coming into 2024, McLaurin has secured 1,000 yards or more in four of them and was less than 100 yards shy of the same mark his rookie year. All despite playing with nearly a dozen starting quarterbacks in that stretch.
So if there’s one thing McCaffrey can definitely learn from his veteran leader it’s perseverance, but then again, he may already have a jump start on that lesson.
“He was a quarterback up until a year and a half ago, switched to wide receiver, and is just really taken to the position,” Ed said of Luke, who moved positions to give himself a better chance of contributing to winning football while in college. A sign of a person who is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful. “If you've only done something for a year and a half, there's obviously room to grow and room to improve, but he's already at a pretty high level. I’m hoping that he continues to work hard and I know he will to be the best version of himself, so when he gets his opportunity to get on the field, he can have some success and help his team.”
Whether it’s running routes or blocking downfield to help his teammates gain chunk yards, there’s no doubt in Ed’s mind that his son is going to do what the coaches ask of him to the best of his ability. And while that’ll certainly earn him favor among Dan Quinn and the rest of the Commanders coaching staff, it’s also helped him build an early bond with his quarterback, fellow rookie Jayden Daniels.
The quarterback’s early performances have given Ed confidence that Luke is in good hands depending on Daniels to get him the ball.
“Jayden is looking great. I’ve met him and got to watch him play in two of their preseason games, saw him practice against the Dolphins and he had one of the best red zone periods I've seen a quarterback have against a very good defense in Miami,” McCaffrey reported. “He's polished, he's probably wise beyond his years, he's a very accurate passer and he's athletic. So Luke thinks the world of Jayden, he's looking forward to catching passes for him and blocking for him when need be. I think they I think they got the right guy in Washington.”
From the sounds of it, it’s possible the Commanders got the right guys, and a potential quarterback to receiver connection that will benefit the team for years to come.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Preparing for Tough Test Against Buccaneers in Week 1
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut
• Commanders Sign Promising OL to Extension