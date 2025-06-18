Terry McLaurin extension top priority for Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is one of the most important players for the team.
McLaurin has one year left on his contract and he is seeking a new deal to be with the Commanders long-term.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Commanders need to sign McLaurin before doing anything else this offseason.
McLaurin extension becomes top priority
"First and foremost, the Washington Commanders have to adjust to being one of the NFC's hunted teams instead of underdogs. After quarterback Jayden Daniels' terrific rookie campaign and a 2024 trip to the NFC title game, Washington won't take anyone by surprise this season," Knox wrote.
"Wideout Terry McLaurin—who is coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season—played a huge role in Daniels' rookie development. Washington general manager Adam Peters really needs to sort out his situation before camp. McLaurin decided to skip minicamp while angling for a new contract, and his absence spoke volumes."
The Commanders need to bring McLaurin back into the fold because they can't risk the possibility of him not playing during the season.
It would be a surprise to see McLaurin carry his holdout into the season, but we've seen it happen before with players even less talented than him.
McLaurin has earned the right to negotiate a new contract and he can hold out as long as he chooses, because eventually he will hold the leverage.
The Commanders have the power now, but if he truly misses games during the regular season, Washington will have to find a way to bring him back because the team needs him to succeed.
