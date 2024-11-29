Commander Country

Titans Defense Could Give Commanders Trouble

The Washington Commanders face one of the best defenses in the NFL in Week 13 in the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) tries to guard against the Minnesota Vikings’ pass during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who boast one of the best defenses in the league.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense will have their work cut out for them when the Titans come to town.

“Yeah, they did a great job against the run, there's no doubt," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said. "A stout front, they lost a couple really good corners and they've had some young guys step in and play at a high level and are super competitive. They've really kept teams from extending drives, been good on third down and they can get pressure with a four-man rush. So, it's been an impressive group to watch. [Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery] Simmons is another one of those game records that you have to know where he is at, have to have a plan for him and they're playing it at a really high level.”

The Titans allow just 106.7 yards per game against the run, good for eighth in the NFL. WithBrian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler's statuses up in the air for this week, the Commanders may have to get creative when facing the Tennessee run defense.

Kickoff between the Titans and Commanders is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

