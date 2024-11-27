NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Take Tumble After Cowboys Loss
The Washington Commanders couldn't get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium.
The loss marked the third straight for Washington, bringing the team to 7-5 on the season.
The defeat also forced the Commanders to take a six-spot tumble in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings. After staying at No. 10 last week, the team is now right in the middle of the pack at No. 16.
"I respect Dan Quinn’s reasoning for not going for two but wonder why I’m one of the few people advocating for it at the end of Dallas-Washington. Clearly, the Cowboys were gassed and out of sorts defensively and Jayden Daniels can make magic with his legs. I wonder if it was a break-the-slump call that could have wrestled the Commanders out of this phase," Orr writes.
The Commanders will have to regroup and get back to work as they hope to snap this losing streak at home in Week 13 when the Tennessee Titans come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
