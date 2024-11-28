Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Gives Update on Ankle Injury
The Washington Commanders simply run better when Brian Robinson Jr. is on the field, both in their ground game and as a team as a whole.
So when he left last weekend's Commanders loss to the Dallas Cowboys after his first carry with an ankle injury there was a bit of wind taken out of the home crowd's sails.
When he returned, he did so to a welcoming roar of cheers, and then as he didn't come back in after halftime and Washington squandered away a golden opportunity to get back in the win column, it became more clear than ever that Robinson is vitally important to what the offense is trying to do.
It was good news then, that Robinson was back on the practice field Wednesday as the Commanders got started with their preparation for this weekend's matchup against the Tennessee Titans, another winnable game on paper.
"It was a surprising day today actually. I was actually able to go out and put strength on it and move around and I felt pretty good for what I was doing today," Robinson told reporters like the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala following the practice. "I'm just looking forward to just making some great progress this week, which I expect to do. And if all goes well then yes, I will play Sunday. So I'm glad I was able to go out there today to just move around to see where I was at, and I think I'm in a great spot."
It's not a sure thing, of course, and Robinson will have to see how his ankle responds to the day's work before potentially ramping it up for Thursday - typically the most competitive day of the week.
But any optimism is welcome, especially after Washington lost running back Austin Ekeler as well in Sunday's loss, and it looks like will have to play without him for at least this week if not longer.
