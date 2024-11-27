Commanders All-Pro CB Marshon Lattimore Practices for the First Time
The Washington Commanders looked as healthy as they'd been in some time hosting the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Unfortunately, the loss to the NFC East Division rival also came with injuries.
Now, back where they came from with multiple key players banged up, the Commanders began Week 13 preparation to face the Tennessee Titans looking to get some of them healthy again.
One, Washington cornerback Marshon Lattimore, was seen practicing Wednesday and did so for the first time since being traded for from the New Orleans Saints.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS VS. TENNESSEE TITANS WEEK 13 WEDNESDAY PRACTICE REPORT
Commanders
Did Not Practice (DNP)
RB Austin Ekeler (concussion)
TE Zach Ertz (rest)
DE Clelin Ferrell (knee/rest)
OT Andrew Wylie (concussion)
Limited Participant
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
RB Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle)
Full Participant
OG Nick Allegretti (ankle)
LB Dante Fowler Jr. (hip)
CB Noah Igbinoghene (thumb)
LB Jordan Magee (elbow)
Titans
Did Not Practice (DNP)
LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)
LB Arden Key (back)
LB Harold Landry (rest)
CB Roger McCreary (knee)
WR Calvin Ridley (ankle)
DT Jeffrey Simmons (rest)
OT Leroy Watson (back)
Limited Participant
CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin)
CB Jarvis Brownlee (ribs)
DB Justin Hardee (groin)
RB Tyjae Spears (concussion)
Full Participant
S Amani Hooker (illness)
