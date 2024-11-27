Commander Country

Commanders All-Pro CB Marshon Lattimore Practices for the First Time

For the first time since being traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Washington Commanders, cornerback Marshon Lattimore practiced with his new team.

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders looked as healthy as they'd been in some time hosting the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Unfortunately, the loss to the NFC East Division rival also came with injuries.

Now, back where they came from with multiple key players banged up, the Commanders began Week 13 preparation to face the Tennessee Titans looking to get some of them healthy again.

One, Washington cornerback Marshon Lattimore, was seen practicing Wednesday and did so for the first time since being traded for from the New Orleans Saints.

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS VS. TENNESSEE TITANS WEEK 13 WEDNESDAY PRACTICE REPORT

Commanders

Did Not Practice (DNP)

RB Austin Ekeler (concussion)

TE Zach Ertz (rest)

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee/rest)

OT Andrew Wylie (concussion)

Limited Participant

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle)

Full Participant

OG Nick Allegretti (ankle)

LB Dante Fowler Jr. (hip)

CB Noah Igbinoghene (thumb)

LB Jordan Magee (elbow)

Titans

Did Not Practice (DNP)

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

LB Arden Key (back)

LB Harold Landry (rest)

CB Roger McCreary (knee)

WR Calvin Ridley (ankle)

DT Jeffrey Simmons (rest)

OT Leroy Watson (back)

Limited Participant

CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin)

CB Jarvis Brownlee (ribs)

DB Justin Hardee (groin)

RB Tyjae Spears (concussion)

Full Participant

S Amani Hooker (illness)

