Commanders fans should circle these two must-watch 2025 games
The Washington Commanders have 17 games to prepare for this season, but two should be circled a bit more on the calendar than the others.
The Athletic tasked each of its beat reporters to pick one game on the schedule that was a "must-watch" matchup. Kevin Fishbain chose the Commanders' rematch with the Chicago Bears in Week 6 on Monday Night Football.
Two Commanders games are 'must-watch'
"It should surprise no one that this game will be played in prime time. Before we knew much about these teams in 2024, the NFL flexed it into a late-afternoon time slot. The result wasthe craziest finish of the season, one that began the demise of Matt Eberflus’ tenure and the Bears’ season, and helped ignite a magical Commanders run to the NFC Championship Game. This one could have serious NFC playoff implications. For a non-division game, this is as marquee as it gets," Fishbain wrote.
Five weeks later, the Commanders will participate in another must-watch game in Madrid when they play Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
"For the first time since 2016, Washington fans can break out their passports to watch the burgundy and gold. That rarity and the international setting raise the intrigue against a Dolphins team coming off an 8-9 season. There’s no sleeping for Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and cornerback Marshon Lattimore against the explosive passing combination of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill," Ben Standig wrote.
In the meantime, the Commanders will be getting ready for Week 1 against the New York Giants at home.
