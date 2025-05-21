Commanders' rookie running back looking to 'match the talent' in the NFL
Now that Washington Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt has made it to the NFL, he’s ready to get started on his goals.
As Croskey-Merritt heads to Washington, he’s excited to play alongside his new teammates.
“It’s a lot of vets, a lot of guys that got a lot of respect around the league, and I’m ready to go do the same thing they did,” he said on the Come On Na' Podcast.
He’s not only eager to learn from the veterans, but also determined to prove he belongs with the Commanders.
“I’m grown too. I’m a pro too,” Croskey-Merritt explained. “Everybody’s on the same level. I feel like nobody’s going to show sympathy for me because I’m a rookie going in. I gotta go out there and match the talent because it’s a business at the end of the day.”
When it comes to personal goals for his rookie season, Croskey-Merritt’s focus is simple but ambitious.
“Making the team, going out there and producing, helping the team win a Super Bowl—that’s my rookie goal,” he said. “I feel like if we go out there and do that, then the other stuff will come. Rookie Player of the Year and all the other stuff, you feel me? So I feel like just going out there and winning and helping, and just letting the other goals fall into place.”
Croskey-Merritt is locked in on helping the Commanders succeed—while showing exactly why he was worth that call on draft day.
READ MORE: What if Washington Commanders' $18 million star is past his prime?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders extend their brotherhood beyond the field to local school
• Commanders tied to RB upgrade ahead of training camp
• Commanders linebacker slams 'Tush Push' as NFL vote looms
• Commanders’ Jayden Daniels surprises fans in new Nike commercial