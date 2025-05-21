Commander Country

Commanders' rookie running back looking to 'match the talent' in the NFL

Washington Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt isn’t just happy to be in the NFL—he’s determined to prove he belongs.

Joanne Coley

Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1) celebrates first down during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1) celebrates first down during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now that Washington Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt has made it to the NFL, he’s ready to get started on his goals.

As Croskey-Merritt heads to Washington, he’s excited to play alongside his new teammates.
“It’s a lot of vets, a lot of guys that got a lot of respect around the league, and I’m ready to go do the same thing they did,” he said on the Come On Na' Podcast.

He’s not only eager to learn from the veterans, but also determined to prove he belongs with the Commanders.

East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona
Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) runs with the ball against the West during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I’m grown too. I’m a pro too,” Croskey-Merritt explained. “Everybody’s on the same level. I feel like nobody’s going to show sympathy for me because I’m a rookie going in. I gotta go out there and match the talent because it’s a business at the end of the day.”

When it comes to personal goals for his rookie season, Croskey-Merritt’s focus is simple but ambitious.

“Making the team, going out there and producing, helping the team win a Super Bowl—that’s my rookie goal,” he said. “I feel like if we go out there and do that, then the other stuff will come. Rookie Player of the Year and all the other stuff, you feel me? So I feel like just going out there and winning and helping, and just letting the other goals fall into place.”

Croskey-Merritt is locked in on helping the Commanders succeed—while showing exactly why he was worth that call on draft day.

READ MORE: What if Washington Commanders' $18 million star is past his prime?

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders extend their brotherhood beyond the field to local school

• Commanders tied to RB upgrade ahead of training camp

 Commanders linebacker slams 'Tush Push' as NFL vote looms

 Commanders’ Jayden Daniels surprises fans in new Nike commercial

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News