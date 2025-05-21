Former Commanders standout gets the recognition he deserves
Former Washington Commanders tight end Vernon Davis' legacy was cemented on the field—now, it will be celebrated far beyond it.
Davis has been named to the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame Class of 2025, an honor that recognizes not only his standout NFL career but also his enduring impact off the field.
Hosted by the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, Davis will be honored at the 14th annual Mike Ditka’s Hall of Fame Gala in Chicago on May 30. The event celebrates former players for their excellence on the field and their contributions to their communities in retirement.
A D.C. native and University of Maryland standout, Davis spent the final four seasons of his 14-year NFL career (2016–19) with the Commanders. After being drafted sixth overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006, he also played for the Denver Broncos, where he won Super Bowl 50.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Davis finished his career with 7,562 receiving yards (11th all-time among tight ends) and 63 touchdowns (7th all-time), securing his place among the league’s all-time greats at the position.
Since retiring in 2020, Davis has expanded his influence beyond football. He’s succeeded as an actor and producer, launched several purpose-driven business ventures, and remained deeply committed to philanthropy—particularly through the Vontae Davis Family Foundation, which supports underserved communities.
The Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame honor reflects Davis’ full legacy—his accomplishments on the gridiron and his continued efforts to uplift others.
Joining Davis in the 2025 induction class are Leonard Marshall, Marc Collins, Olin Kreutz, and Garney Henley.
