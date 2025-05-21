Commanders RB sends grit-fueled message ahead of 2025 NFL Season
The Washington Commanders have upgraded nearly every level of their offense to empower quarterback Jayden Daniels as he enters his second year in the league.
Earlier this offseason, the Commanders traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The franchise was able to retain veteran tight end Zach Ertz in free agency while drafting former Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (1st round), former Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane (4th round), and former Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (7th round).
Washington also brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and re-signed wide receiver Noah Brown, among some other moves.
One area where the Commanders didn't make a huge splash was at running back. Sure, they selected Croskey-Merritt late in the draft and brought back Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodgriquez Jr., but it certainly wasn't the roster overhaul compared to what the franchise did with the offensive line and wide receivers.
That's probably because Washington feels confident about its one-two punch of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. The pair handled the majority of rushing duties and, along with Daniels, were a big reason why the team finished with the No. 5 rushing offense in the league.
With that being said, the 2024 season can be considered an up-and-down campaign for Ekeler, a veteran at the NFL level. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry, the third-highest mark of his career, but only accumulated 77 carries, the lowest since his rookie year.
Ekeler was forced to miss five games after suffering a pair of concussions, giving Robinson Jr. an opportunity to snag the primary role. He finished the season with 12 appearances and six starts, rushing 77 times for 367 yards and four scores while catching 35 passes for 366 yards. Ekeler was also named Second-Team All-Pro for his work as a kick returner.
Still just 30 years old and one season removed from three consecutive campaigns of 1,000+ scrimmage yards, Ekeler is toiling away ahead of training camp.
Ekeler issued a grit-fueled message earlier this week while showing off some muscles in the process. He looks like he could play a football game today.
"Not chasing a finish line, chasing my limits. The grind is the destination. Brick by brick, stay locked in," Ekeler wrote on Instagram.
Ekeler is entering the final season of a two-year/$8.4 million deal. If he can stay healthy and return to form, the ninth-year running back could be a major-difference maker on Washington's offense.
During his time in the NFL, Ekeler has appeared in 115 games and made 74 starts. He's totaled 1,067 rushes for 4,722 yards and 43 touchdowns along with 475 catches for 4,250 yards and 30 more scores.
