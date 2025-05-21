Commanders' Jayden Daniels praised as one of NFL's best young stars
The Washington Commanders made one of the biggest leaps in the NFL last season, going from the bottom of the NFC East to the NFC Championship Game.
Much of that rise can be attributed to the Commanders' second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.
The franchise centerpiece for Washington has now earned national recognition, with Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranking Daniels No. 4 on their prestigious Under-25 list for 2025.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Deebo Samuel sends 4-word message to 49ers’ Brock Purdy
According to PFF’s Jonathan Macri, “The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year took the Commanders from last place in the NFC East the year before he was drafted to the NFC Championship game as a rookie, thanks to a dynamic play style that led to both a top-10 PFF overall grade and a top-10 PFF rushing grade for the position.”
Washington found a game-changing dual-threat quarterback in Daniels, whose combination of poise, playmaking, and athleticism transformed the offense into one of the league’s most dangerous units. PFF’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric credited Daniels with more than three wins on his own — a top-five mark across the entire NFL.
The Commanders have responded to Daniels’ instant impact by doubling down on building around him. This offseason, Washington upgraded his protection by trading for All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil and selecting Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. with the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team also traded for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The front office views Daniels as the future, and they’re investing accordingly.
Still, even when protection broke down, Daniels delivered. He posted the eighth-best offensive grade under pressure and tied for the ninth-most big-time throws in such situations, a sign of maturity and control beyond his years.
At just 24 years old, Jayden Daniels is more than just a promising young quarterback — he’s already among the league’s elite. For a Washington franchise that’s been searching for a star under center for years, they may have finally found their guy.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels gets honest take on sophomore slump concern
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders set for rare international game after nine years
• Commanders potential trade target not happy at all with Bengals
• What we know about the Commanders' 2025 schedule so far