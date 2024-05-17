'Familiar Faces' Brought LB Bobby Wagner to East Coast and Washington Commanders
Of all the names the Washington Commanders added in free agency this offseason linebacker Bobby Wagner might be the biggest.
In 12 NFL seasons the Commanders' top linebacker has earned First-Team All-Pro honors six times and trips to the Pro Bowl nine times.
Signing with Washington, however, this is his first time playing on the east coast and the familiar faces welcoming him in are the biggest reasons he chose to play his 13th season in the DMV.
"I think the biggest thing for me is I've always been on the West Coast, so coming to the East Coast you want to come and be around some familiar faces," Wagner told Kay Adams during a recent appearance on Up & Adams. "(Coach Dan Quinn and I) actually tried to make it happen a couple times. It just didn't work out structurally from a contract perspective, but we finally got it right. I think him as a person, him as a leader has always been amazing. I think a big thing too was being able to be coached by Coach (Ken) Norton (Jr.) again. He's like my favorite coach of all time and so being able to be back in the room with him again is great too."
Quinn had two stints coaching with the Seattle Seahawks and the second began in Wagner's second season with the team. While their time in the Pacific Northwest lasted just two seasons the impact was lasting.
Coach Norton Jr. was already on the staff when Wagner arrived and was his linebackers coach for the first three years of his historic career. The duo paired up again when the coach returned to be the Seahawks' defensive coordinator in 2018 and worked together until 2021.
Wagner also revealed in the interview that he and Quinn tried orchestrating his joining the Dallas Cowboys multiple times, but were never able to make it happen.
It turns out a move to Washington is all the three needed to reunite, much to the glee of Commanders fans, and hopefully the chagrin of Cowboys fans this season.
