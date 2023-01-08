Commanders 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Does Washington Play?

The Washington Commanders now know who they will play next season.

The Washington Commanders are slowly winding down their 2022 season, but in a blink of an eye, training camp will be here and the next season will soon begin.

With today's results in the early window, the Commanders' opponents for next season have already been solidified.

Here's a look at who they'll play ...

Away: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos

Home: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears

The Commanders play their six standard division games, three on the road and three at home, two each against the Eagles, Giants and Cowboys.

The Commanders, along with the rest of the NFC East, will play the AFC East (Bills, Dolphins, at Jets, at Patriots) and the NFC West (Cardinals, 49ers, at Rams, at Seahawks)

By finishing fourth place in the NFC East, the Commanders will play other division cellar-dwellers in the AFC West (Broncos), NFC South (Falcons) and NFC North (Bears). Those teams were solidified in the early window of games.

We don't know when these games will take place until April when the league releases the schedule.

