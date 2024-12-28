Commanders Announce Key Roster Move Ahead of Week 17 Matchup vs. Falcons

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders are getting better down the final stretch of the NFL season.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are getting a little healthier and hopefully a whole lot better up front heading into Week 17.

With their run defense consistently in question there has been a big need to secure the interior of the Commanders' front line, especially with a matchup against the run-heavy Atlanta Falcons coming up this weekend.

In an effort to get better there, Washington has relied on practice squad defensive tackle Carl Davis the past three weeks, but with his elevations exhausted the team needed a new answer and found one in a familiar face thought lost for the year.

"We have activated DT Jonathan Allen off the Reserve/Injured List," the Commanders shared on Saturday afternoon.

Allen injured his pectoral muscle in the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 and was thought lost for the year when the injury happened.

However, it became evident over time that Allen's recovery was going so well he may be able to return this season and last week the team opened up the defensive tackle's 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

"He had a really good week, so that's the thing that I was looking forward (to). 'Would you be able to hit all the markers in practice, contact, going run game, pass game?' So it was good to see him," head coach Dan Quinn said about Allen entering the weekend. "I might have a great sense yesterday that the arrow was trending up, and then (I) saw that again today."

To make room for Allen's return, the team waived defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who had been a healthy scratch the past three weeks as the team elevated Davis in his place.

Washington also announced cornerback Kevon Seymour and receiver Brycen Tremayne have been elevated from the practice squad this weekend, and quarterback Marcus Mariota, who had missed time this week due to personal reasons, was removed from the team's injury report.

