Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Talks About 'Spat' With Commanders' Zach Ertz
You may have heard that Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz and Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni got into a bit of a spat after the division rivals faced off last Sunday afternoon.
Following the Commanders' win the tight end was seen approaching Sirianni who was making his way to midfield to shake coach Dan Quinn's hand as is customary after every game.
All seemed normal until Ertz reapproached Sirianni after the coaches said their goodbyes and seemed to have taken umbrage with something he had said after losing to Washington in very upsetting fashion we're sure. After all, it isn't every day a team loses after scoring more than 30 points and getting five takeaways.
It wouldn't go against Sirianni's less-than-stellar public reputation if he said something salty toward Ertz. In a true 'sore loser' way, the Eagles coach mouthing off to a Commanders player - even one he knows well - wouldn't be all that shocking.
On Thursday, ESPN reported on Sirianni's attempt to squash the conflict.
"I'll just keep all of my conversations with any guys private," Sirianni said Thursday. "I've got a lot of respect for Zach. Great football player, great person to be around. I really got a lot of respect for Zach and all the good things that he's done and my relationship with him."
Of course, Ertz wasn't all that thrilled to speak about it himself when pressed by local media, saying, "Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there, and we still have a great relationship. It's definitely been blown way out of proportion. We spoke. We're good. There's no ill feelings on my part and I don't think there are any ill feelings on his part. It's just something in the heat of the moment that probably got blown out of proportion and maybe a misunderstanding. But him and I are fine. Everyone knows how I feel about that place and that building, but at the same time, I love being here."
So that'll be that, at least for now, and we'll wait and see if it gets spun up again the next time these two teams meet – which could be in January with Washington currently slated to visit Philadelphia in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.
