Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders pulled off a win in Week 16 against their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in dramatic fashion - winning on a last-minute touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to Jamison Crowder to lift them 36-33.
The Eagles were without Jalen Hurts for much of that contest, but the win for the Commanders was nonetheless huge as it puts them in prime position to reach the postseason here in Week 17 as they face off against the Atlanta Falcons from Northwest Stadium.
The Falcons have had an interesting season after being hyped all offseason and have now made an interesting move, benching veteran Kirk Cousins for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix saw his first NFL action last week against the New York Giants, and while the Falcons did come away with a victory, Penix looked pedestrian at best as the defense led the charge.
Now, Penix will get his second start against the surging Commanders in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football in a game that has major postseason ramifications for both teams. With a win against the Falcons, Washington all but sures up their bid to the playoffs while a Falcons win would do them a great service in reaching the top of the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their heels.
Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday sees this one playing out between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Washington Commanders need just one more win to clinch a playoff spot and the only thing standing between Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels and that reality is fellow rookie Michael Penix Jr. who has one of the lowest average depth of targets after just one start. Expect Washington to bring pressure all night long as they win their way into the postseason.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 10-5
Commanders 34, Falcons 10
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-6
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
Regardless of whether the Commanders have anything to play for, Dan Quinn will have his team ready to face off against the Falcons. They appear laser-focused after last week's win against the Eagles and they can push for another victory against the Falcons.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-6
Commanders 27, Falcons 10
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Commanders pulled off a huge upset in Week 16, beating the Eagles is last-minute, dramatic fashion and now will have a chance to secure a playoff spot in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Falcons. The Falcons made a quarterback change last week, benching veteran Kirk Cousins and turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr. The move paid off as the Falcons beat the Giants, but then again it is the Giants.
While Penix Jr. may have had a decent game last week, the Giants are not on the level of the Commanders. With that I think we could see the lights be too bright for Penix who will be thrust into the limelight in just his second career start. Expect Dan Quinn to be aggressive defensively while the Commanders' offense continues to do what they do. Give me the Commanders big in primetime.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-7
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Commanders 34, Falcons 17
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (-)
