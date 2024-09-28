Commander Country

Commanders vs. Cardinals Prediction Revealed

The Washington Commanders visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the regular season.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with fans following the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with fans following the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are eyeing their third straight win as they take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in Week 4.

The Commanders lost their opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but have managed back-to-back wins against the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are looking for their second win of the season after beating the Los Angeles Rams at home two weeks ago. They have losses to the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions sandwiched on each side of the victory.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the battle between the Commanders and Cardinals will be one of the better games to watch over the weekend, but he likes the home team to pull out a tight win.

"This is second straight road game on a short week for the Commanders, which is tough. The Cardinals have played well, but they are 1-2 losing two pretty close games. I look for Kyler Murray to win a shootout with Jayden Daniels. This will be fun to watch," Prisco writes.

A shootout between the two teams wouldn't be much of a surprise. Both Arizona and Washington are in the top five in points per game so far this season, and they have each allowed a lot of points, so if the Commanders are to win in Week 4, they have to score early and often.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Kliff Kingsbury Gives Commanders Advantage vs. Cardinals

• Commanders Must Adjust with Austin Ekeler Out vs. Cardinals

• Commanders Presenting 'Big Time Test' For Cardinals in Week 4

Commanders Rookie Making Strides, Impressing Coaches

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News