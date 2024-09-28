Commanders vs. Cardinals Prediction Revealed
The Washington Commanders are eyeing their third straight win as they take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in Week 4.
The Commanders lost their opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but have managed back-to-back wins against the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are looking for their second win of the season after beating the Los Angeles Rams at home two weeks ago. They have losses to the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions sandwiched on each side of the victory.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the battle between the Commanders and Cardinals will be one of the better games to watch over the weekend, but he likes the home team to pull out a tight win.
"This is second straight road game on a short week for the Commanders, which is tough. The Cardinals have played well, but they are 1-2 losing two pretty close games. I look for Kyler Murray to win a shootout with Jayden Daniels. This will be fun to watch," Prisco writes.
A shootout between the two teams wouldn't be much of a surprise. Both Arizona and Washington are in the top five in points per game so far this season, and they have each allowed a lot of points, so if the Commanders are to win in Week 4, they have to score early and often.
