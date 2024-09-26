Commanders Must Adjust with Austin Ekeler Out vs. Cardinals
The Washington Commanders are set to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, but they know that they won't have running back Austin Ekeler this weekend after he suffered a concussion on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Without Ekeler this week, quarterback Jayden Daniels know he and the offense will have to make some adjustments.
“Yeah, obviously that's another weapon that we won't have this week," Daniels said. "Praying for a speedy recovery with him to get back as fast as possible. But it’s next man up mentality, we're going to hold it down and move forward. Obviously, the gameplan that [Offensive Coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] and them have set we're going to go out and try to execute it. And go out there and practice hard, the next man up.”
With Ekeler out, Brian Robinson Jr. should have majority of the carries. The team will also have Jeremy McNichols as the backup, and he should get some work as well.
The Commanders will not be at their apex with Ekeler back home, but there is a confidence surrounding the group that has a sense of calamity going into the game.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Kliff Kingsbury Gives Commanders Advantage vs. Cardinals
• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals
• Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Humbled in Loss to Commanders
• Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Downplaying Facing Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury