Commanders Must Adjust with Austin Ekeler Out vs. Cardinals

Austin Ekeler won't play for the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) breaks away from Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Commanders led 21-13 at halftime.
Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) breaks away from Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Commanders led 21-13 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are set to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, but they know that they won't have running back Austin Ekeler this weekend after he suffered a concussion on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Without Ekeler this week, quarterback Jayden Daniels know he and the offense will have to make some adjustments.

“Yeah, obviously that's another weapon that we won't have this week," Daniels said. "Praying for a speedy recovery with him to get back as fast as possible. But it’s next man up mentality, we're going to hold it down and move forward. Obviously, the gameplan that [Offensive Coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] and them have set we're going to go out and try to execute it. And go out there and practice hard, the next man up.”

With Ekeler out, Brian Robinson Jr. should have majority of the carries. The team will also have Jeremy McNichols as the backup, and he should get some work as well.

The Commanders will not be at their apex with Ekeler back home, but there is a confidence surrounding the group that has a sense of calamity going into the game.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

