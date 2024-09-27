Commanders Rookie Making Strides, Impressing Coaches
The Washington Commanders have knocked it out of the park with their rookie class so far.
Jayden Daniels has completely uplifted the team's ceiling, but there are others getting the job done as well. Third-round offensive lineman Brandon Coleman is also making progress, which pleases offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
"Getting more and more comfortable. He's going against a really good rusher that week and we knew it'd be a challenge, but I thought he battled. He's going to get better each week. Once he's a rookie, he's going to have his ups and downs like they all do. But I liked the way he fought, and I liked the way he, when he did have a negative play, he responded the right way," Kingsbury said of Coleman's performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.
Coleman played in 29 offensive snaps (49 percent) for the Commanders against the Bengals, the most he has logged in a single game so far this season.
Eventually, the plans are for Coleman to enter the starting lineup when he is ready. And the way he has transitioned to the NFL and contributed so far, it's only a matter of time before that happens.
Coleman and the Commanders are preparing to face off against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.
