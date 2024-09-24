Commanders' Jayden Daniels Receives High Praise From Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Daniels, on the biggest stage, made his arrival. The Washington Commanders fended off a comeback attempt from the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 to take a 38-33 victory.
The impressive part of the victory? The Commanders were playing on Monday Night Football on the road and it was Daniels' first appearance in a primetime game.
En route to the victory, the LSU product completed 21 of his 23 passes -- setting a rookie record for completion percentage in a game -- adding 254 yards and two touchdowns scores in the air and one on the ground.
Another storyline within the game is Daniels taking on two LSU legends. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won a National Championship together in Baton Rouge. Daniels succeeded Burrow, winning the Heisman Trophy just like him.
The superstar wide receiver, however, was very complimentary of Daniels, giving the rookie quarterback his stamp of approval.
“He’s a great f’ing player. I’m not gonna lie,” Chase said after the game.
Chase, himself, caught six of his seven targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns. After his incredible performance, he took time to praise Daniels, showing just how impressive the Commanders quarterback was.
With the rookie quarterback having his coming out party on the primetime stage, eyes will be on the Commanders moving forward. Fortunately for the club, the arrival of the rookie quarterback has added a jolt of energy in the locker room.
Once Washington started rolling against the Bengals, it seemed as if there was an added sense of confidence on the sideline. As Chase said, Daniels is great. The rest of the offense will follow his lead, and the franchise has true direction after the reigning Heisman winner proved to be the right choice with the No. 2 overall pick in the recent draft.
