Commanders' RB Austin Ekeler Weds Dancer and TikToker Fiancee in Las Vegas
The Washington Commanders have been busy in every facet this offseason. They returned the least amount of production a season ago while having new ownership, a new general manager, a new coaching staff and, now, a fresh roster.
Among the long list of moves made by the Commanders, the team signed running back Austin Ekeler, who had a solid seven seasons played with the Los Angeles Chargers. The running back signed a two-year deal with Washington this offseason.
It wasn't the only decision made by Ekeler this offseason, though. He also tied the knot with dancer and TikToker Melanie Wilking on Saturday. They got married at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, which they claim to be their "home base."
The 28-year-old is heading into his eighth season, doing so for the first time not in Los Angeles. He claimed earlier this offseason that a change in philosophy is what led to him leaving the club, and ultimately landing with the Commanders.
"The Chargers came to me and kind of told me what they were looking at in a running back position, and it wasn't what I can offer as a player," Ekeler said on the God Bless Football podcast. "So there was a misalignment.
This worked out for Washington, though, as they secured his services for the next two seasons. For Ekeler, this is another big move and adjustment to make this offseason. He got married and has a new club to play for, making two big changes over the offseason. The running back seems energized heading into the new opportunity.
"I know there's going to be an adjustment, but I'm looking forward to the adjustment of just trying something new in my life," Ekeler said. "It's a new opportunity to be back on the field. New organization, new coaches, new culture. I'll try to immerse myself in this and take it on for what it is. It's a new challenge for me and seeing if I can make as much as I can with this one as I did with my other."
