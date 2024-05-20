Washington Commanders Rival Says Team Will Have to 'Pick Their Poison' in Pass Pro
The Washington Commanders have been praised for their moves all offseason long.
Whether it's the additions and changes made to the front office, new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, or rookies like quarterback Jayden Daniels, cornerback Mike Sainristil, and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, there's a lot to like about the changes happening around the organization.
In fact, so much praise has landed in Washington it might be easy to forget three other teams in the NFC East Division have been busy trying to make themselves more competitive this year than they were in the past.
Take the New York Giants for example. While the loss of running back Saquon Barkley should not be undersold the addition of wide receiver Malik Nabers and pass rusher Brian Burns are two top-shelf moves that could certainly make the division foe better in 2024.
Burns himself is looking forward to forcing teams like the Commanders into a no win situation. Block him, or block the other guy opposite of him Kayvon Thibodeaux. But chances are, you aren't blocking them both.
And if you do get them both blocked up, there's possibly the best member of a dangerous Giants pass rushing trio in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence who likely just got a one-on-one opportunity because of it.
"He commands a lot," NFL.com's Bobby Kownack quoted Burns saying of Lawrence at the defensive tackle's charity softball game this past weekend. "I'm excited for it because I know they really have to key in on him, and also having somebody opposite of me, they're pretty much going to have to pick their poison on who they're going to key or slide to. With Dex demanding so much attention and Kayvon also demanding attention, it's going to free us up a lot."
Lawrence has become one of the best defensive linemen in the league since jumping to the NFL and Washington got first-hand experience last year especially at how disruptive he can really be.
In two New York wins over Washington last season Lawrence was part of a pass rush unit that harrassed quarterback Sam Howell for eight quarters, he himself sacking the passer three times and hitting him five times in the two meetings combined.
That was before Burns joined the fray in an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers.
With Thibodeaux continuing to develop and Burns and Lawrence already having reached Pro Bowl ability, there's a real defensive threat with the Giants, even as many outside of the team scoff at the offense.
"As of right now we're just trying to get better every day," Burns said. "With our combined talents, I think the sky's the limit. We can really do anything. And we're all young, so hopefully this is years to come."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.