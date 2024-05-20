PFF Reveals Commanders' Most Underrated Player
The NFL offseason is in full force. Free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft are through, and rosters are being settles now with cores being completed. Now roster trimming and filling in holes is being done through OTAs and offseason workouts.
Training camp is on the horizon, though, and rosters look much more like they will come this fall. With this, media outlets are breaking down each roster. Pro Football Focus took a look at each of the 32 rosters in the NFL, citing the "most underrated" player on each roster.
For the Washington Commanders, PFF selected offensive tackle Andrew Wylie as the team's most underrated player.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Offseason Front Office Remodeling Continues
"Wylie came over from Kansas City with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to play right tackle for the Commanders. Although he gave up a sack in each of his first four games with Washington, Wylie got better as the season went on and eventually earned a 69.2 PFF overall grade — a career-high mark for him on his way to ranking 16th among right tackles," PFF wrote.
Having a strong offensive line is crucial as Washington brings in No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels under center. The rookie quarterback is facing a big opportunity to show his capabilities right away, but he'll need strong protection from the guys up front if he's going to do anything.
With Wylie being such a strong force as a tackle, the inside of the interior line is stronger and gives Daniels a much better chance of showing strong potential. Wylie had a rocky start to his Washington career, which began last season as he appeared in 15 games for the Commanders. As PFF alluded to, he allowed a sack in each of his first four games.
The 29-year-old has accumulated great experience in his career, having won a couple of Super Bowls. He brings a wealth of experience and will be crucial to the Commanders developing their offensive line as they look to improve from a 4-13 season a year ago.
PFF and their ranking system are often ridiculed, but Wylie's evident improved play over the course of the past season combined with his career experience should be enough to leave Washington fans hopeful.
READ MORE: Commanders Targeting Lions and Former Eagles Executive for 'High-Ranking' Role
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.