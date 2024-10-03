Commanders RB Misses Second Straight Practice
The Washington Commanders are one of the surprise stories early in the 2024 NFL season. They're building off three straight wins after losing their season opener. Now 3-1, the team has a certain level of confidence which came with the arrival of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The team has also played its last two games on the road, and they return home for Week 5 to host the Cleveland Browns. With a win, Washington would match its win total from their 4-13 season a year ago.
Throughout the week, prioritizing getting healthy while preparing for the Browns will be important for the Commanders. Their injury report on Wednesday is much more encouraging than how it looked on Wednesday. Here's how it shook out:
DNP:
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., knee
- WR Noah Brown, groin
LP:
- G Nick Allegretti, ankle
- S Tyler Owens, shin
- S Percy Butler, grin
A previously hefty report, Washington is gettin relatively healthy before the matchup. Unfortunately, as Austin Ekeler returns as a full participant, Brian Robinson Jr. missed another practice with a knee injury.
The running back position is a strength when the two running backs are able to play together. Still, they got plenty of production from the position and will continue to do so as Daniels is an incredible dual-threat quarterback who leaves defenses on their feet.
Overall, Washington's health is trending in a positive direction. Absences of Robinson Jr. and wide receiver Noah Brown would certainly hurt the team, though.
The Browns, more than likely, will be shorthanded and without some key contributors as well, so taking care of business on their home field will be crucial for the Commanders. Their ability to match their 2023 win total with one more victory proves how far they've come in 2024.
