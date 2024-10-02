Commanders Hold Strong Odds to Trade for Davante Adams
Once again, the Washington Commanders are being linked to a star wide receiver who is available on the trade market. After missing out on Brandon Aiyuk before the season -- despite some serious traction behind the deal with the wide receiver making his wishes to play alongside Jayden Daniels known -- the Commanders might get another chance at a star receiver.
There's a bit of drama in Las Vegas. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams wants out, and the franchise has no problem granting him that wish. There seems to be a disconnect between him and head coach Antonio Pierce.
Washington is certainly a team to keep an eye on to try and acquire the star receiver via trade, as it's known the team is going to honor his trade request. The Commanders have a legitimate star in the making under center. Daniels has proved every bit of worthy of the No. 2 overall pick in the recent draft.
With a new life injected in the franchise's offense, pushing the chips to acquire a superstar wide receiver certainly wouldn't hurt. It'd be similar to the Buffalo Bills adding Stefon Diggs alongside Josh Allen after seeing his potential.
According to DraftKings, the Commanders hold the fourth-best odds to land Adams. The New York Jets -- with Adams' former quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- hold the best odds at -120. Derek Carr, his former college and Raiders quarterback, holds the second-best odds at +200.
In a similar situation as the Commanders, the Steelers hold +600 odds to trade for the receiver, as they were also in the running to land Aiyuk. They seem to have found a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.
The Commanders are tied with NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys to land his services. Adding Adams to an offense with two dynamic running backs, Daniels and Terry McLaurin would certainly make waves in the league.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Dominates in Win Against Arizona
• Former Commanders Pass Rusher Signs With Division Rival
• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor