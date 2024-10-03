Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Building Relationship with Tyler Biadasz

The Washington Commanders have a growing relationship with their quarterback and center.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Each play on the offensive side of the ball starts with the quarterback and center, and the Washington Commanders brought two very different people from opposite ends of the football world together to create that pairing this season.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was at LSU last season, won the Heisman and became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Tyler Biadasz was with the Dallas Cowboys, but their paths have crossed in D.C. with the Commanders, and the two have needed to figure out how to work together. Luckily for Daniels, Biadasz has made it very easy to do so.

"Anything I ever needed, man, Tyler is always there, always checking up on me," Daniels said. "We check up on each other, so we're just building that relationship outside of football because, man, that's important for us to, not just me, but me and the whole line to get to know each other outside of football."

The relationships built off the field have made it easier for the two to work together inside the lines, and it is likely part of the reason why the Commanders have won three straight games in the early part of the season.

"Communication. I mean, that's the biggest thing. That's what we preach on the offensive side of the ball, especially the quarterback, center and running backs because we all got to communicate where we're going, what we're doing. I'm going to be on the same page," Daniels said.

As long as the communication continues to flow for Daniels, Biadasz and the rest of the offensive line, positive things will keep happening for the Commanders offense.

