Commanders QB Marcus Mariota Could Return Soon
The Washington Commanders are getting healthier this week.
Coach Dan Quinn announced that quarterback Marcus Mariota will be designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a groin injury.
Mariota was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1, but now he has the chance to get back to action backing up Jayden Daniels.
Mariota will likely stay on the sidelines as long as Daniels is healthy, but it is comforting to hear that the backup quarterback could be healthy enough to play for the team soon if needed.
The Commanders will have 21 days to add Mariota back onto the 53-man roster. If they do not, he will have to stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Other players that had their 21-day windows opened were linebacker Jordan Magee and defensive lineman Efe Obada. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was also placed on injured reserve.
Mariota, Magee and Obada will begin practicing today, and the trio could be back on the team as soon as this weekend when the Commanders host the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Must Improve in One Area to Become Playoff Team
• Commanders QB Dominates in Win Against Arizona
• Former Commanders Pass Rusher Signs With Division Rival
• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor