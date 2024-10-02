Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been on a tear to start his career.
Call it beginners luck, an easy schedule (the Commanders' three wins have come against teams with losing records currently), or whatever else you want, the young man is balling.
So much so that the Washington rookie seems to set a new rookie mark or accomplish a franchise first every week.
He can add another first to that list this week after being the first rookie nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week this season.
"Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has been the best rookie in football throughout the first 4 weeks of the season," FedEx said in a press release announcing the nomination. The company also stated Daniels was nominated, "after completing 26 of 30 attempts (86.7 percent) for 233 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and a 93.6 passer rating while also adding 47 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The rookie phenom is the first Washington QB to be nominated for a FedEx Award since Carson Wentz in Week 1 of 2022."
To vote for Daniels, fans can go to this link.
Daniels threw for 233 yards against the Cardinals in Week 4 while completing 86.7 percent of his 30 pass attempts, throwing one touchdown pass, and rushing for another.
The other players up for the award this week are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason, and Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift.
