How Commanders Can Extend NFC East Battle, They Need Help From Cowboys
The Washington Commanders' turnaround has been rapid. They won four games a season ago. Discontent with the result, which followed years of mediocrity prior, the club, with new ownership, cleaned the house.
As a result, the Commanders drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall out of LSU in the recent draft, which has looked like a stellar move. They also returned the least amount of production from a season ago, which has resulted in the new coaching staff being able to establish a culture.
Through 15 games, the Commanders have a 10-5 record. It's their best record through 15 games since 1991 (notable year, yeah?). They also have a chance to win the NFC East, mathematically, though it won't be easy.
It was understood that the Commanders were chasing an at-large bid to the playoffs as a wild card team. Now, they have an avenue to a division title. They have to take care of business against the Atlanta Falcons, who are in the thick of a division title race in the NFC South against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They need help from the Philadelphia Eagles, who are taking on the Dallas Cowboys. With a Cowboys win over the Eagles and Commanders win over the Falcons, the NFC East battle will be extended to Week 18 and be decided in the final weekend of regular season play.
Of course, the Eagles and Commanders would need certain results to determine the NFC East from there, but how Week 17 plays out matters the most.
Whether they win the division or not, it's hard not to appreciate the turnaround Washington has had as a club this season. They'll be a squad to keep an eye on as a potential postseason participant and for how they approach this offseason.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football Will Set NFL Milestone
• Commanders Have Two Ways to Clinch NFL Playoffs Berth in Week 17
• Commanders Coach: Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. 'Really Talented'
• What Has Commanders' Coach Dan Quinn Learned About Kliff Kingsbury?