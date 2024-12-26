Commanders vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football Will Set NFL Milestone
When the Washington Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons for Sunday Night Football in Week 17 there's a good chance something special will happen.
On the line for the Commanders and Falcons will be a playoff spot for the home team and a potential division title for the visitors.
For the NFL, it's a chance to showcase two teams fighting for playoff spots and an opportunity for the nation to see two up-and-coming rookie quarterbacks. For Washington, it is NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels, while the Falcons bring in Michael Penix Jr., who will be getting his second-career start in the contest.
There's an added measure of importance for the league, however, as it will make primetime history as soon as each quarterback's presence in the game is made official.
"Sunday Night Football in Week 17 features rookie quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick. It will mark the first primetime game in NFL history between rookie starting quarterbacks each selected in the first round," the league shared in an email to the media.
It is kind of amazing to think about the fact that this will be the first time a game like this is taking place, considering the amount of control the league has over its own schedule and the fact that the schedule gets made after the NFL Draft in April.
Regardless of how it happened, it's coming, and the excitement for the game is higher than most would have anticipated before the season began. Of course, to get the matchup in primetime, the league also had to flex the game, which was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Now, it will happen at 8:20 p.m. ET, and in front of the entire football-watching world as the only game on at that time and plenty on the line when the two young quarterbacks lead their teams onto the field.
