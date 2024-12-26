What Has Commanders' Coach Dan Quinn Learned About Kliff Kingsbury?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The way things have gone for the Washington Commanders this season it is easy to forget that in a lot of ways, there were moments where things could have gotten derailed.
One such moment goes all the way back to before the arrival of free agents and NFL Draft picks, to when the Commanders hired offensive Kliff Kingsbury, who at the time had agreed to take the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders.
And while we'd love to sell you a fairytale story where Kingsbury just wanted to be part of what Washington had going on that he broke his deal with the Raiders, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that wasn't necessarily the case.
One team's contractual hangup became another's opportunity, and while the marriage may not have come through storybook means, what has unfolded since then has been something magical on its own.
"I think I fully found out what a competitor he is like, and I think that is at the core of who he really is," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of his offensive coordinator. "He comes across in a quiet demeanor externally, but this is a really driven person and so that part of the competitive nature, you see it sometimes in his play calling. There's some a good anger to it at times."
One way that positive anger might have come out is the recent adjustments Kingsbury has made in his offense, specifically involving the use of star receiver Terry McLaurin.
After lining up nearly 80 percent of the time in a split wide left alignment prior to Week 16, McLaurin has done so no more than 61 percent of the time in the last two Washington wins.
Moving McLaurin around has reignited the career-high trajectory he was on before defenses started to figure out what Kingsbury was doing with him, and while the coach likely didn't appreciate having to make the swap earlier than he might have otherwise, the adjustment has worked like a charm.
Not only is McLaurin back to producing big numbers, but his impact on others is being felt as well. As is Kingsbury's, who is once again in the good graces of Commanders fans, and back in the early talks as a potential head coaching candidate for 2025.
