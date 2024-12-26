Commanders Have Two Ways to Clinch NFL Playoffs Berth in Week 17
The Washington Commanders could have clinched a playoff spot last weekend with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and some help.
For a lot of outsiders, the idea that the Commanders would beat the Eagles was as big a hurdle to that reality as any, but after their thrilling 36-33 victory, it was the help that faltered.
The Atlanta Falcons beating the New York Giants nullified the chances Washington could secure a postseason spot last week, so even after the Seattle Seahawks fell to the Minnesota Vikings, we already knew this weekend would bring another chance to clinch playoff football.
Fortunately, if the Commanders remain undefeated in the month of December by beating the same Falcons who could have helped their cause last week, they won't need anyone else's assistance.
It's a true win-and-you're-in scenario for Washington this weekend. Something that quarterback Jayden Daniels is excited about but says changes nothing about how he approaches this weekend.
"It would be a blessing, but I mean, at the end of the day, you still gotta go out there and still prove it," Daniels said. "Still win this football game. I mean, the game's not gonna be won right now. It's gonna be won, you know, Sunday, whatever time that game is ended. So, hopefully, we're on the right side of that scoreboard, but you gotta go out there and earn it. Nothing's given to you in this league.”
Daniels is right because there is an avenue for the Commanders to already have a spot in the playoffs before they even play on Sunday night.
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – fresh off a letdown loss to the Dallas Cowboys – suffer another to quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, then Washington will be in the postseason without taking another snap.
Some would say it'd be a late Christmas gift from Young to lifelong friend Daniels and his Commanders, but the truth of the matter is this team has earned the right to be on the verge of earning a spot in the playoffs. It would be the franchise's first appearance since 2020 and the first truly earned postseason opportunity since 2015.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Set An Unexpected Franchise Record in Week 16 Win Over Eagles
• What Has Commanders' Coach Dan Quinn Learned About Kliff Kingsbury?
• Christmas Day Brings Another Record for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels