Commanders Coach: Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. 'Really Talented'
The Washington Commanders will face off against Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in his second career start in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football.
Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick out of Washington, made his first career start in Week 16 against the New York Giants. Penix threw for 202 yards while completing two-thirds of his passes in the win against the Giants.
While he doesn't have much experience, Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is impressed by him.
"Penix [Jr.] is a guy that's coming in, really talented, really liked the kid when he came here on the visit, when he came with the quarterbacks here," Whitt Jr. said. "He was personable, he can really throw the ball. I mean, he has a laser left hand guy and he's going to be protected by a veteran offensive line. And so, they'll be able to do a good job of protecting him, and we have to just do a good job of changing the looks on them and making it tough for him."
If the Commanders can give Penix fits throughout the game and make things difficult for him, they will have a very strong chance to win the game and waltz into the playoffs.
