Commanders Prepare for Week 7 Showdown vs. Panthers with Key Injuries in Question
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, wrapping up their final full practice of the week yesterday. After a frustrating 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Commanders are eager to bounce back and maintain their position at the top of the division.
One key concern is the status of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., who missed Week 6 due to injury. "Yeah, Brian had a good week, and so everything's trending up," head coach Dan Quinn said. "We'll take him through tomorrow and into the game and see what it looks like. But it was a hard miss last week, and so it's good to see him trending in the right spots." Robinson's limited participation in practice signals progress, but his status for Sunday remains uncertain.
With Sunday’s game approaching, what's the latest on Robinson's condition, and who else might be sidelined for Washington with the matchup against the Panthers:
DNP
- DE Dorance Armstrong
· S Tyler Owens
LP
· RB Brian Robinson Jr.
· DE Clein Ferrell
Other players, such as guard Nick Allegretti (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), appeared on the Commanders lengthy injury report but have been cleared for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (toe) is also ready to go and will lead the team as captain when he faces his former Panthers squad.
As the Commanders look to rebound from last week’s loss, they’ll be hoping for the return of key contributors like Robinson, while preparing for possible absences on defense. With several players trending in the right direction, Washington will need to rely on both their starters and depth to secure a much-needed win and keep their place at the top of the division.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Rule Two Out vs. Panthers
• Despite Week 6 Loss, Commanders Still Stand Atop NFC East
• Commanders Reveal Thursday Injury Report Before Panthers Game
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever