Commanders Rule Two Out vs. Panthers

The Washington Commanders will be shorthanded against the Carolina Panthers.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) pushes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) to the ground in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are one sleep away from playing the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, but a few players won't be getting ready to suit up on Sunday.

The Commanders released their final injury report ahead of the team's game this weekend and have ruled out defensive back Tyler Owens (shin) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (knee).

Losing Armstrong will be tough, especially considering the fact that the team won't have Jonathan Allen for the game either after he tore his pectoral muscle last week against the Baltimore Ravens and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

The team did receive some promising injury news, especially in regards to starting running back Brian Robinson Jr., who did not play last week due to a knee injury. Linebacker Jordan Magee and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who have also been dealing with knee injuries, were also listed as questionable.

The Panthers ruled out running back Jonathon Brooks, linebackers Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan and Claudin Cherelus, offensive tackle Taylor Moton and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson.

Kickoff for tomorrow's game is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Jeremy Brener
