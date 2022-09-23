Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio 'Expects Defense to Play Better' vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders are hoping to return to their winning ways this weekend as they host the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. But in order for that to happen, the Commanders defense is going to have to step up.

It's hard to believe just two seasons ago that Washington was home to the league's second-best defense. Now, the unit ranks towards the bottom of the league. Through two weeks, the Commanders rank 26th in yards allowed (404.0) and 27th in points allowed (27.0). Despite the struggles, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is hopeful the team is on the right path.



“Yeah, I think we're growing, developing," Del Rio said. "The last couple of weeks haven't gone exactly like we'd like there are some really good moments in each of the ball games and I think there's some things that we'll certainly learn from and do a lot better going forward. So, I like the group."

The group is adjusting in all three position groups. The defensive line has seen second-round rookie Phidarian Mathis tear his meniscus, knocking himself out for the season. Meanwhile, defensive end Chase Young has yet to make his 2022 debut. Safety Kam Curl also hasn't made an appearance so far this season, but that should change this weekend. The linebackers are also figuring out new roles, which makes the transition period challenging, but the unit is working hard to iron out the kinks.

"The group is working really hard," Del Rio said. "I think we've had a good time kind of putting it all together. I expect us to play better football. From things that haven't gone well, you kind of teach, correct and move on. We are preparing for a very good team and we’re looking forward to having them come into our place. Looking forward to playing really good football.”

The Commanders hope to play really good football against the Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

