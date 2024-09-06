Commanders Coach Sounds Off on Jayden Daniels Debut
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will get his first taste for a regular season NFL game on Sunday when he leads his team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He's prepared a lot to get to this point, but offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury believes there's no better preparation than getting a true piece of the action.
“The first one of the NFL has a different experience, different level of football, but he's worked really hard to prepare for this moment and his teammates have seen that," Kingsbury said. "The coaches have seen it and that's definitely gained him some respect and it goes a long way when things aren't going well, and you have some adversity. So, I'm anxious to watch him play myself. I know he is going to cut it loose. He's a tremendous competitor and he's excited for the opportunity.”
You can simulate looks in practice or get reps in preseason, but nothing compares to the actual moment Daniels is set to face on Sunday. However, every step of the way has shown that he's about as ready as he can be for his NFL debut.
Daniels and the Commanders are set to kick off against the Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
