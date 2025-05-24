Commanders cornerback deserves more appreciation, says analyst
The Washington Commanders have a number of important pieces on the defensive side of the ball.
Some get noticed more than others, but that doesn't necessarily equate the value of the players.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice listed Commanders defensive back Quan Martin as the team's most underappreciated player.
Martin praised by analyst
"While we’re talking about underappreciated players, how about an underappreciated NFL pipeline? The Illinois secondary has churned out a bevy of ballers in recent years," Filice wrote.
"The 2021 draft brought Nate Hobbs, who established himself as one of the game’s better nickelbacks in Las Vegas before signing a $48 million deal with Green Bay in March. The 2022 draft offered Kerby Joseph, who just signed an extension with Detroit that made him the highest-paid safety in league history. And then the 2023 draft provided a trio of talents: Devon Witherspoon (a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons), Sydney Brown (a projected starter for the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles) and Jartavius Quan Martin.
"Martin took over as a full-time starter in Washington last season, acquitting himself quite well at free safety. He stuffed the stat sheet with 87 tackles, three forced fumbles, three passes defensed, one interception … and two separated shoulders? Yup, apparently, he played most of the year with janky joins in each arm before undergoing offseason surgery. I appreciate your preposterous pain tolerance, Quan."
Martin hopes to have another strong season for the Commanders in 2025. If he can continue to grow like he did from 2023 to 2024, he could emerge as one of Washington's most important defensive pieces in the upcoming season.
