Commanders could negotiate contract extension for Daron Payne
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne is one of the longest-tenured members of the team.
The No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has been with the Commanders for his entire career, and there's hope for the relationship to continue beyond the 2025 season.
ESPN insider John Keim looks into Payne's expiring contract going into the year.
Payne entering big contract year
"Payne has one year left on his contract and would count $28 million on the cap in 2026. However, they could save $16.8 million in cap space if they released him after the season. Payne's contract was an issue in 2022, but he recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks and earned a four-year extension worth up to $90 million. He has a combined eight sacks the last two seasons," Keim wrote.
"However, the Commanders privately and publicly have lauded his offseason. Multiple people in the organization singled him out during OTA work, also saying he appears more relaxed and a little more outgoing."
The Commanders moved on from long-time teammate Jonathan Allen during the offseason, potentially to free up money to sign Payne to another long-term deal.
The team does have Jer'Zhan Newton entering his second season, so the Commanders are prepared for life without Payne if that's the direction they decide to go in.
Ultimately, a new deal for Payne could be in the cards, but he will have to continue performing well for the Commanders to get a deal done.
