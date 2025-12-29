Commanders defender forces difficult $30M decision

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton is one of several members of the 2024 NFL Draft class who were expected to take a step forward in year two toward becoming a regular part of his team’s success.

Yet, as the team has failed to find consistency this season, Newton and his classmates have come under fire, and because of it, the Commanders' general manager has come under fire along with them.

In Week 17, however, Newton exploded for three sacks against the Dallas Cowboys, a mark he says he doesn’t think he’s ever hit in a single football game in his life. And it served as a stark reminder of why he was so highly touted coming out of Illinois last offseason.

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Newton outplaying the starter

Looking closer at Newton’s second year in the NFL, it turns out his production has been solid all season long, and in some ways has actually outpaced the starter in front of him, leading to other questions that will have to be answered this coming offseason.

With Newton’s three sacks in Week 17, he now has five on the season, matching starter Daron Payne’s sack total for the year up until that point. Payne didn’t play against the Cowboys, but has outsnapped Newton throughout the season while producing similar or in some cases inferior numbers.

Newton, for example, has nine hits on opposing quarterbacks this season, while Payne has six. And while the veteran tackle is considered the stronger run defender, it’s the second-year man who has the advantage in tackles for loss as well.

In fact, earlier this season, head coach Dan Quinn raved about Newton’s ability to penetrate the opponent’s line and to create chaos while doing so. The stats back up that assertion.

The run defense concern

There’s one big thing preventing Newton from being a slam-dunk starter projection in 2026, however, and that’s how he holistically impacts the rush defense.

While his contributions in the backfield are known and appreciated, without Payne to help hold down the middle of the defense, the Cowboys were able to find room on the ground that they likely wouldn’t have if the veteran had played.

So the question is, can Newton step into the starting rotation with a new running mate besides Payne and help the Washington defense become better or just as good up the middle, and can the team afford not to give it a shot?

The $17 million question

That second question comes because Payne is set to count against the Commanders’ salary cap to the tune of nearly $30 million in 2026, offering up nearly $17 million in cap relief should general manager Adam Peters decide to move on from him.

Given the cost, the savings, and the efficiency per snap (Newton is on pace to play nearly 100 fewer snaps this season than he did in his rookie year) of the younger tackle, there are a lot of reasons for the Commanders to take a chance on moving him up the rotation while looking to bring in a rotational run stopper to help out when needed.

Where Newton has grown the most this season, according to Quinn, is in his ability to anticipate what opponents are looking to do. “When you have anticipation of plays, that's when you can really be at your best," he said of Newton.

With growth comes confidence, and with one more game to play, the second-year tackle has an opportunity to translate this into even more production, further pushing us into a reality where we see the departure of the last member of a defensive line once fully stocked with first-round picks.

READ MORE: Commanders urged to make big changes after 2025 collapse



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders may have unlocked defender after career game vs. Cowboys



• Former Commanders trade was a major mistake for Washington

• Commanders rule out defensive cornerstone for Christmas Day battle

• Commanders getting into Christmas spirit vs. Cowboys