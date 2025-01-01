Commander Country

Commanders Could See Austin Ekeler Return Soon

Austin Ekeler could be back with the Washington Commanders for the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are inching closer to the playoffs and they are getting healthier for the time being.

The team announced that it has opened the 21-day window to activate backup running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler, 29, has been on injured reserve with a concussion that has kept him out of the lineup since Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.

So far this season, Ekeler has ran the ball 74 times for 355 yards and four touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 346 yards. Those numbers aren't near his career-bests, but he has been effective for the Commanders in his first year with the team.

Getting him back for the postseason could be a massive boost for the Commanders running back room, which has suffered since losing him back on Nov. 24.

The Commanders are unlikely to bring Ekeler back for the team's Week 18 contest against the Dallas Cowboys to close out the regular season, but this opens the door for a potential comeback for a Washington postseason run.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

