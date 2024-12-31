Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Falcons

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The win for the Commanders mostly can be attributed to the offense as the defense struggled against the Michael Penix Jr.-led Falcons. While they were able to hold the Falcons to just 2/10 on third down, they only got to Penix twice for sacks and allowed over 100 yards rushing and over 330 total yards.
One bright spot is that the Commanders' defense continues to turn opposing teams over as Quan Martin was able to come down with an early interception. Despite getting Jonathan Allen back, the Commanders struggled to create much pressure and desperately missed cornerback Marshon Lattimore who missed the game due to injury.
With a playoff spot locked up, it will be interesting to see the game plan for Washington against the Cowboys. Here is how the Commanders' defensive players graded out in their overtime victory over the Falcons.
Highest Graded:
1. MLB Bobby Wagner
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) drops a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 80.2
2. DT Jonathan Allen
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 73.8
3. DE Clelin Ferrell
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.2
4. DE Dorance Armstrong
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) runs the ball against Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.9
5. CB Benjamin St-Juste
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 69.6
Lowest Graded:
1. CB Michael Davis
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Michael Davis (24) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 33.8
2. LE Daron Payne
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 39.2
3. CB Mike Sainristil
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates after the Commanders' game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.7
4. SS Percey Butler
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler (35) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 52.3
5. LB Frankie Luvu
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole