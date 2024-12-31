Cowboys Cut Ezekiel Elliott Before Commanders Game
The Washington Commanders are getting ready to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, but their opponent is looking a little bit different going into the game.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Cowboys are releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott, per his request.
Elliott, a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, played seven seasons for the Cowboys before signing with the New England Patriots last year. In 2024, he returned to the Cowboys, but has been a backup to Rico Dowdle all season long.
Now, just a week before the start of the playoffs, Elliott is looking to be released in order to sign with a playoff contender as a depth piece.
Elliott has logged 74 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys this season.
With Elliott no longer on the team, Dowdle will have a chance to earn more carries alongside Deuce Vaughn. That could change how the Commanders prepare to face off against the Cowboys.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
