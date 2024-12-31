Commander Country

Former Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Interviews For Jets Job

Ron Rivera could go from the Washington Commanders to the New York Jets.

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) talks with Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nearly a year after being fired by the Washington Commanders, Ron Rivera is looking to get back into coaching.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets have scheduled an interview with Rivera for Thursday. He will be the first to officially interview for the vacancy.

Rivera, 62, coached Washington from 2020-23, making the playoffs in his first season but regressing to a 4-13 record in his final year with the team. He was fired after last season, compiling a 26-40 record during his tenure with the franchise.

Rivera dealt with a lot while in Washington when it came to name changes, the Dan Snyder saga and more, but he was seen as a coach who was well-respected in the building.

While Rivera ultimately couldn't find success in Washington, he is still one of the top coaching candidates in this cycle.

Rivera was named Coach of the Year twice during his nine-year run with the Carolina Panthers, and the Jets hope that they would be able to get that kind of success from him if he were to head to New York.

