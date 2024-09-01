Dan Quinn Claims Washington Commanders Are Ahead of Schedule in Rebuild
The Washington Commanders are walking into the 2024 season with an optimistic point of view as they are ushering in a new era. After bringing in new ownership a year ago, the Commanders began a franchise overhaul this past offseason, changing things from top to bottom.
With plenty of roster turnover and a fresh coaching staff, there are bound to be some growing pains both in the short term and long term. Washington hired head coach Dan Quinn, who seems to be a good culture fit early on, and, should he put together a solid on-field product, he'll prove to have been the right hire.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels Says Newly Acquired Receiver Noah Brown Needs Time with Commanders
According to Quinn, the team is a bit further ahead in some areas than the staff might have predicted this early on. This comes down to the team's receptiveness to the coaching and situational coaching the staff has been working on.
"I think we're probably further ahead in some areas. We really pushed a lot of the situations, so we could be at our best in the end of the half and the end of the game," Quinn explained. "So going in, I thought that would be one of the hardest things that we'd have to do, because I just wanted to constantly challenge the guys, could we be at our best at the end of the half and the end of the game."
As Quinn mentioned, he thought bringing the new style to the team would be challenging. However, plenty of roster turnover and strong leadership within the club has made the squad more receptive.
"They were really down for that," Quinn continued. "They were ready to be pushed in that space. And we've really responded since they were probably further along in that space. The one that you worry about as a coach, probably if you ask the other 31, the line of scrimmage for the big guys. Because it's not throwing and catching and things that you can do without it. So usually, the line of scrimmage play just kind of keeps improving, the run game, the run defense. And so those are some of the things that I worry about every year. But I think we're further along in than I probably anticipated in, in some spots."
For Quinn, getting results is important, especially as the franchise won just four games in 2023. However, the most important part of the season is beginning to build an identity and positive culture while showing development and improvement on the field. They might only improve by a game or two, though they'll be in a much better position than they were after last season.
READ MORE: Commanders RB Austin Ekeler Entering New Space With 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Tech Platform
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Has Advice for Jayden Daniels
• Commanders Sign Former Texans and Cowboys Wide Receiver
• Buccaneers Coach Gives Thoughts on Week 1 Matchup vs. Commanders
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Scares Fantasy Football Analyst