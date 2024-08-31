Commanders RB Austin Ekeler Entering New Space With 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Tech Platform
Before running back Austin Ekeler was part of the exciting new changes going on in the Washington Commanders organization he was an undrafted free agent making his way in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Even before that, he was a member of the Western Colorado University (WCU) football program, far far away from where he'd eventually land with the Commanders and far from being looked at as a legitimate weapon in the NFL.
Things have changed during Ekeler's journey from Colorado to Washington, but he's never forgotten where he's come from. With a new venture involving his first-of-its-kind tech platform Eksperience, he's taking strides to reach back and help athletes take full advantage of their opportunities the way he did with his.
According to a press release, Ekeler's platform and WCU, "are embarking on a landmark name, image and likeness (“NIL”) partnership, with WCU signing on as the first collegiate institution. Eksperience, founded by star NFL running back and WCU alum Austin Ekeler, is a platform designed to connect fans directly with their favorite athletes in customized ways that fit their style, personality and availability."
"We are excited to be the first university, regardless of governing body or division, to partner with Eksperience," said WCU Deputy Director of Athletics, Greg Hinze. "The NIL era in college athletics continues to evolve, and we are proud to be the first university on the Eksperience app, maximizing opportunities for our student-athletes. Through the app, our student-athletes will have a new and dynamic way to engage with their fans, creating memorable experiences and most importantly, fostering a deeper sense of community."
According to the release, Ekeler's platform was designed with the undergod in mind. Not surprising given the back's path to NFL stardom.
While college stars have endless opportunities to generate revenue for themselves Eksperience's goal is to help those in smaller sports networks find ways to monetize their athletic achievements and form long lasting connections with communities and fans alike.
"As a former student-athlete at WCU, I know firsthand the importance of the bond between athletes and their supporters," says Ekeler. "Eksperience was created to strengthen that connection and break down the barriers between athletes and fans while building community around sports. I'm proud to see it launch at my alma mater, bringing new opportunities for both athletes and fans."
Ekeler is entering his eighth season in the NFL after being undrafted and is in his first with the Commanders. Playing in 103 games with 68 starts Ekeler has gained more than 8,000 scrimmage yards and is just one touchdown shy from 70 in his career.
