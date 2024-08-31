Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Has Advice for Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has one last free weekend before the start of his rookie season, which can bring a lot of different emotions.
But the one thing it also brings is some relaxation that Daniels and the Commanders wished they had in the middle of the year, so coach Dan Quinn is telling him to get the most out of it.
"I would be more in favor of everybody taking a break from [football] because this is the only time that that really happens," Quinn said. "And so they put so much in, there's such an intense time for the players and the coaches and the time. So I encourage them, and then the coaches as well. You'll actually have a clear head sleeping on some things and then by Sunday some new ideas will form. But you do need that, and that's why I'm in favor of this. And in the old days, you guys remember it's the fourth game and then, man you're trying to hustle and get right back to it. And so this has been good and I think it's better for the mental health of everybody involved. The season's long, it's hard, and so having a little space to just breathe is a good thing before you get started."
Daniels has only heard stories of what the NFL regular season is truly like, but now he will get to experience it for himself once and for all. This is an opportunity for him to take a deep breath and recharge the batteries before the long season ahead.
When the weekend is over, Daniels and the Commanders will continue preparation against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
