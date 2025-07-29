The Commanders are testing their new star in a surprise role
The Washington Commanders are getting creative with how they plan to use wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. in their offense.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has been experimenting with Samuel’s versatility throughout camp, including placing him back on kickoff return duties.
Washington is using training camp to test Samuel in a variety of roles, hoping to unlock even more of his dynamic skill set.
“One of the things I found out about him was like, I knew the competitor and how much fun he is to coach, he really is,” Quinn said. “That part—you feel his energy on the field. We’ve moved him around into some different locations already. Been back on kickoff return as well. Trying to find and learn him as it goes through this month process.”
The Commanders have lined Samuel up in multiple spots throughout OTAs and training camp, trying different formations, plays, and responsibilities. While Samuel is widely known for his ability to turn short catches into big gains, Quinn and his staff are pushing to see what else he can bring to Washington's offense and special teams.
“We did it in the OTAs, different locations, different spots, different plays, but that’s the secret sauce of it,” Quinn said. “For years you’ve seen him on a deep cross and catch and run because of the speed that he can really go. With returning and that side of things too, there’s just more chances to see what he can do. It’s off to a good start.”
Beyond the physical tools, Quinn has been especially impressed with Samuel’s mindset and passion.
“Just the energy that he brings to meetings and to practice,” Quinn explained. “He’s thoughtful, he wants to ask questions. ‘What if we did it like this?’ He challenges you in a good way and makes you think so, he’s been really, really fun to coach. He just, man, he loves football. You can feel it.”
As Washington continues through training camp, Samuel’s evolving role will be one of the most intriguing storylines. With Quinn at the helm, the Commanders are clearly committed to using every ounce of Samuel’s talent wherever they can find an edge.
