Commanders defense has a lot to prove in training camp
The Washington Commanders are known for their high-flying offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels.
While Daniels holds the fort down on offense, there isn't exactly that same force on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL.com writer Jeremy Bergman thinks the Commanders defense has a lot to do to prove itself this season.
Commanders defense must prove itself
"Jonathan Allen, the Washington mainstay, is off to Minnesota, replaced in the aggregate by Peters favorite Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman and Sheldon Day," Bergman wrote.
"The loss of former starter Benjamin St-Juste has been offset at CB by the additions of ex-Patriot Jonathan Jones and second-round pick Trey Amos. Those two will pair with Marshon Lattimore, last year's midseason addition who dealt with injuries in '24 and didn't live up to the hype in five total games played.
"Dan Quinn came to D.C. to instill a defensive identity and ended up with one of the NFL's best offenses. Training camp will be a proving ground for Quinn, Whitt and the aforementioned defensive additions to turn around a unit that held D.C. back from a title bout last season."
The Commanders have the tools to be better on defense in the upcoming season, but it remains to be seen if they will execute as they should.
If the defense doesn't live up to expectations, the Commanders might take a step back as a team in the 2025 campaign.
The Commanders defense will begin its ascent in hopes of getting better this season with training camp practices that begin today. The Commanders' first preseason contest comes on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.
