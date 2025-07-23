Commander Country

Commanders defense has a lot to prove in training camp

The Washington Commanders need to be better on defense this season.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are known for their high-flying offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels.

While Daniels holds the fort down on offense, there isn't exactly that same force on the defensive side of the ball.

NFL.com writer Jeremy Bergman thinks the Commanders defense has a lot to do to prove itself this season.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders defense must prove itself

"Jonathan Allen, the Washington mainstay, is off to Minnesota, replaced in the aggregate by Peters favorite Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman and Sheldon Day," Bergman wrote.

"The loss of former starter Benjamin St-Juste has been offset at CB by the additions of ex-Patriot Jonathan Jones and second-round pick Trey Amos. Those two will pair with Marshon Lattimore, last year's midseason addition who dealt with injuries in '24 and didn't live up to the hype in five total games played.

"Dan Quinn came to D.C. to instill a defensive identity and ended up with one of the NFL's best offenses. Training camp will be a proving ground for Quinn, Whitt and the aforementioned defensive additions to turn around a unit that held D.C. back from a title bout last season."

The Commanders have the tools to be better on defense in the upcoming season, but it remains to be seen if they will execute as they should.

If the defense doesn't live up to expectations, the Commanders might take a step back as a team in the 2025 campaign.

The Commanders defense will begin its ascent in hopes of getting better this season with training camp practices that begin today. The Commanders' first preseason contest comes on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites.

