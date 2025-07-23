Commanders are suddenly a team everyone wants to join
The Washington Commanders are no longer the team free agents avoid. Thanks to new leadership and a culture overhaul, players and coaches around the NFL now see Washington as a franchise worth joining.
It all started with the sale of the team. When Josh Harris and his ownership group took over from Dan Snyder in 2023, they promised a fresh start.
One of their biggest moves was hiring respected personnel executive Adam Peters as General Manager, then pairing him with head coach Dan Quinn — a move that changed everything.
“Not only players, but coaches wanted to come coach for DQ, and players wanted to come play for DQ,” Peters said. “There’s a lot of really good players, Bobby Wagner, that would not have come here if we didn’t have DQ.”
The trust players have in Quinn is evident. Defensive additions like Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, and even offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz, joined Washington because of the culture Quinn is building. Peters credits the atmosphere:
“Guys that are going to be free agents that we see and that we play against, I want to come play for you.”
Quinn, known for his leadership and connection with players, echoed that pride.
“Together with Adam, we’re proud of the culture and the environment that’s getting created here,” Quinn said. “We’re so pumped to do that, and we’re not going to miss one bit of it. This could be a place where you can absolutely be your best self.”
The positive energy around the team only grew stronger with the selection of quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner brought excitement and credibility to a position that’s long been a question mark in Washington.
“It helps when you have a quarterback like Jayden,” Peters said. “Guys want to come play and catch passes from him, guys want to come block for him, guys want to come play on the other side and get sacks at the end of games to close out the games if we’re ahead.”
That shift is already showing results. Washington landed two major pieces this offseason — All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. These aren't just additions to fill holes. They're elite players choosing to come to Washington, something that rarely happened in the past.
The culture reset, paired with a dynamic quarterback and committed leadership from Harris, has transformed the Commanders into a team on the rise. After years of dysfunction, there’s now belief. There’s direction. And for the first time in a long time, Washington feels like a team that matters again.
Players are noticing. Coaches are noticing. And soon, the rest of the NFL will too.
